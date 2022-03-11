EU snubs Ukraine's quest to join, braces for long stand-off with Russia

VERSAILLES, France: European Union leaders gathered on Thursday (Mar 10) to agree on a joint response to the war in Ukraine, with differing views on how far to go with economic sanctions, how quickly to cut Russian energy imports, and whether or not to let Kyiv join their bloc swiftly.

Russia has waged war on its smaller neighbour since Feb 24, when it attacked from land, sea and air to remove Ukraine's pro-Western government in an attempt to abort the former Soviet republic's bid to join the EU and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The fighting has sent more than 2 million refugees fleeing to the EU, which has slapped unprecedented sanctions on Russia and offered political and humanitarian support to Ukraine, as well as some arms supplies.

"We want a free and democratic Ukraine with whom we share a common destiny," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a show of sympathy and moral support.

But other leaders made clear Ukraine would not be allowed to join their wealthy club quickly, something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought and which has some support from Ukraine's neighbours on the EU's eastern flank.

"There is no fast-track procedure," said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, a key opponent of EU enlargement.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the EU should deepen its partnership with Ukraine rather than speak of membership, which would require the unanimity of all the 27 member countries.

Scholz did not comment on whether the bloc should ban Russian oil imports, which would also require all members' agreement and which Berlin has ruled out so far. Russia supplies about a third of Germany's gas and crude requirements.

But tougher sanctions were supported by Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

"We have to stop this," he told reporters. "Ukraine is fighting our fight, they are fighting the military fight. We must supply them in every possible way."

"With sanctions, we should go much faster and much further."