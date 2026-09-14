Logo
Logo

World

EU to propose law curbing social media for children on Thursday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

EU to propose law curbing social media for children on Thursday

EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen is expected to say that social media and platforms used by children should be "safe by design", meaning that they are not addictive and have features removed that encourage excessive use.

EU to propose law curbing social media for children on Thursday

A smartphone screen displays logos of the main social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, Telegram, X, Bluesky, Tiktok and Whatsapp in Saint-Mande, east of Paris, on Apr 29, 2026. (File photo: AFP/Martin Lelievre)

14 Sep 2026 07:45PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2026 07:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: The European Union will on Thursday (Sep 17) propose a new law to shield children from social media harms, a day after EU chief Ursula von der Leyen is due to reveal an age limit for minors to access such platforms.

After more than a year of talks and pressure from member states including France and Greece as well as parents across the 27-country EU, von der Leyen will address the issue in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The EU Kids Act will be presented on Thursday by von der Leyen and EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen in Brussels, spokesman Olof Gill told reporters.

Von der Leyen is expected to say that social media and platforms used by children should be "safe by design", meaning that they are not addictive and have features removed that encourage excessive use.

She has also been weighing up barring social media access entirely for children under 13 - which an expert panel has recommended - or under 15, which France wants.

Australia became the first country in the world to ban social media for under-16s as governments and experts became increasingly concerned by the negative impact on children's mental and physical health, proven by multiple studies.

Related:

Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

European Union social media
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement