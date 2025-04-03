EU to target US online services after Trump tariffs: France

PARIS: The European Union is "ready for a trade war" with the United States and plans to "attack online services" in response to Donald Trump's new tariffs, the French government spokeswoman said on Thursday (Apr 3).

"We are pretty sure that we are indeed going to see an adverse effect on production," Sophie Primas told broadcaster RTL, expressing particular concern about the "strong" impact on wine and spirits.

"We have a whole range of tools and we are ready for this trade war," she added. "Then we will look at how we can support our production industries."

Trump "thinks he is the master of the world", Primas added.

"It is an imperialist stance that we had somewhat forgotten about, but which is returning with great force and great determination."