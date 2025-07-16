EU trade chief heads to Washington for trade talks

BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU)'s top trade negotiator Maros Sefcovic is jetting to Washington on Wednesday (Jul 16) for talks with his United States counterparts as the bloc renews its push to settle the transatlantic tariffs standoff.

"Sefcovic is flying to DC this afternoon, for separate in-person meetings" with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, said European Commission trade spokesman Olof Gill.

President Donald Trump threw months of EU-US talks into disarray at the weekend by threatening a 30 per cent levy on European goods from Aug 1 if the transatlantic allies don't strike a deal.

Leading up to Saturday's missive, Brussels thought it was on the cusp of closing a deal with Washington, but EU officials remain hopeful they can reach an agreement by the end of the month.

A technical team from the European Commission - which leads on trade for the 27-country bloc - had already travelled to Washington this week for more talks with US officials.

The EU has until now sought to tackle trade tensions with the US through negotiations but has prepared retaliatory tariffs if no deal is made.