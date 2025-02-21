EU trade chief says tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' bloc and US

"While we protect European interests, we seek constructive dialogue to avoid unnecessary pain of measures and countermeasures," he told reporters in Washington.



Brussels and Washington understand that they share common challenges such as "global over-capacities driven by non-market practices" - a concern involving China - he said.



He said it would be good if the transatlantic partners could tackle global overcapacity together.



He also expressed optimism that the EU could allay US concerns about the trade deficit between both sides.