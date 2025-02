EU trade chief says tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' bloc and US

The EU needs more LNG as it phases out Russian gas, he noted, adding that this is an area where both can collaborate.If the EU had to resolve a 50 billion euro trade gap with the United States, he said, "we can really do it, if we put our mind to it," adding that this could be accomplished "relatively quickly."Sefcovic said Wednesday at the American Enterprise Institute that the EU saw "no justification for sudden, unilateral tariff increases" by the United States.But if the US went ahead with imposing tariffs, he warned that the bloc would "have no choice but to respond firmly and swiftly."Besides reciprocal tariffs, Trump has slapped an added tariff on Chinese goods and unveiled sweeping duties on imports of steel and aluminium to take effect in March.He has also threatened levies affecting specific sectors like imports of automobiles, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.