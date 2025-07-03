EU unveils long-delayed 2040 climate target, with wiggle room

BRUSSELS: The EU on Wednesday (July 2) unveiled its long-delayed target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, but with contested new flexibilities built in to win over the most sceptical member states.

After months of tough negotiations, Brussels said it would stick to the headline objective announced last year of cutting emissions by 90 per cent by 2040, compared to 1990 levels.

The proposal comes as much of Europe roasts in an early summer heatwave, which scientists say is becoming more intense, frequent and widespread due to human-induced climate change.

The 2040 target, which needs sign off from the European Union's member states and parliament, is a key milestone towards the bloc's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Brussels says the EU has already cut climate-warming emissions by 37 per cent relative to 1990, but its green agenda faces pushback with a rightward shift and rising climate scepticism in many European countries.

EU climate chief Wopke Hoekstra acknowledged the "sensitive" debate, saying Brussels was keeping an "ambitious" goal while being "pragmatic and flexible on how to achieve it".

To sway resistant capitals, the European Commission proposes that from 2036, the bloc's 27 countries can count carbon credits purchased to finance projects outside Europe, for up to three per cent of their emission cuts.

Climate campaigners are broadly opposed to the measure.

Backed by scientific studies and the commission's science advisers, they say factoring in international credits -- for things like tree-planting or renewable-energy projects -- risks undermining the EU's efforts to shift away from fossil fuels.

"While this is a step in the right direction, by sneaking in international offsets and leaning heavily on supposed future carbon removals, the European Commission has built loopholes into the heart of the proposal," WWF EU said.

"Three per cent is not insignificant," echoed Neil Makaroff, an expert at the climate-focused Strategic Perspectives think tank. "These are potentially considerable sums that will be spent abroad instead of financing the transition" in Europe."But there's a political compromise to be found," said Makaroff -- stressing the importance of "delivering" on the headline target.