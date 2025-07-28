EU, US strike biggest trade deal

TURNBERRY, United Kingdom: The United States and European Union on Sunday (Jul 27) clinched what President Donald Trump described as the "biggest-ever" deal to resolve a transatlantic tariff stand-off that threatened to explode into a full-blown trade war.

Trump emerged from a high-stakes meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his golf resort in Scotland to announce that a baseline tariff of 15 per cent would be levied on EU exports to the US.

The deal, which the leaders struck in around an hour, came as the clock ticked down on an Aug 1 deadline to avoid an across-the-board US levy of 30 per cent on European goods.

"We've reached a deal. It's a good deal for everybody. This is probably the biggest deal ever reached in any capacity," said Trump.

Trump said the 15 per cent tariff would apply across the board, including for Europe's crucial automobile sector, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

As part of the deal, Trump said the 27-nation EU bloc had agreed to purchase "US$750 billion worth of energy" from the US, as well as make US$600 billion in additional investments.

Von der Leyen said the "significant" purchases of US liquefied natural gas, oil and nuclear fuels would come over three years, as part of the bloc's bid to diversify away from Russian sources.

Negotiating on behalf of the EU's 27 countries, von der Leyen had been pushing hard to salvage a trading relationship worth an annual US$1.9 trillion in goods and services.