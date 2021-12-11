Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

EU wants Russia to de-escalate in Ukraine crisis, ready to toughen sanctions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

EU wants Russia to de-escalate in Ukraine crisis, ready to toughen sanctions

EU wants Russia to de-escalate in Ukraine crisis, ready to toughen sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

11 Dec 2021 12:07AM (Updated: 11 Dec 2021 12:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: The European Union wants Russia to de-escalate the tension it created by amassing troops on the border with Ukraine and the 27-bloc is ready to step up sanctions against Russia should it invade Ukraine, the head of the European Commission said.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU wanted good relations with Russia, but they depended on how Russia would behave.

"We want de-escalation and a cessation of all aggression against its (Russia's) neighbours," von der Leyen told the news conference.

"Otherwise, the European Union will look to intensify its sanctions and take other measures across economic and financial sectors, in agreement with our partners," she said.

"We want a good relationship with Russia, but it depends first and foremost on the way in which Russia behaves. Russia is taking a threatening stance towards its neighbours and that undermines Europe's security," she said.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us