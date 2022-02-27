Europe moves to close its skies to Russian planes

European nations and Canada moved on Sunday (Feb 27) to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War II.

The ban on Russian jets comes as the airline industry continues to grapple with the effects of the global pandemic that is still straining demand for travel.

Germany and France joined Britain, the Nordics and Baltic states in announcing bans on Russian use of their airspace, a major escalation in a tactic by mostly NATO allies to wage economic war against Putin in retaliation for the invasion.

The West, led by the United States, also unveiled severe financial sanctions against Russia, which has called its assault on Ukraine a "special operation" to dismantle Kyiv "junta", capture dangerous nationalists and destroy Ukraine's military.

Russia is now widely expected to further retaliate against the air blockades and other sanctions. It has already responded to the earliest European airspace bans with its own edicts barring airlines from Britain, Bulgaria and Poland.

Without access to Russia's airways, experts say carriers face diverting flights south while also avoiding areas of tension in the Middle East - adding significant time and cost.

"France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and airlines from this evening on," French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a tweet, an announcement echoed across continental Europe.