Joyful moment or risky move? Europe divided over kids' vaccines

MILAN/COPENHAGEN: As Europe starts vaccinating younger children against COVID-19, countries are pursuing very different strategies in what will be a major test of parents' willingness to get their kids inoculated.

One region in Italy is sending in clowns and jugglers to clinics, France and Germany are targeting only the most vulnerable kids, while Denmark has been administering shots even before the specially-designed vials and syringes have arrived.

"Vaccination must be a game, a joyful moment when children can feel at ease," said Alessio D'Amato, health chief of the central Lazio region, in a video as he declared Dec 15 "Vax Day" for children in the region.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's lower-dose vaccine on the five to 11 age group last month, following the go-ahead for older children in May.

The first deliveries of the smaller paediatric vials will not arrive until Monday though. Timings for the roll-out vary, but most countries are preparing to start getting shots into young arms a day or two after the first shipments arrive.