Council of Europe strips former head of immunity over Epstein probe

COPENHAGEN: The Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights watchdog, said on Wednesday (Feb 11) it has agreed to lift the diplomatic immunity of its former Norwegian secretary general, allowing police to investigate his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Norway's white-collar crime police have opened an investigation into Thorbjoern Jagland, former prime minister and foreign minister and ex-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize committee, on suspicion of aggravated corruption.

The decision to investigate Jagland, the Council of Europe's Secretary General from 2009 to 2019, was based on information revealed by newly released files related to Epstein, the convicted US sex offender who died while in prison in 2019.

Jagland's lawyer, Anders Brosveet, said the decision to lift his immunity was as expected, and Jagland would cooperate with the investigation to clarify all matters.

"He takes this matter very seriously, but wishes to emphasise that he believes there are no circumstances that constitute criminal liability," Brosveet said in a statement.

In order to conduct a police investigation, it was necessary to remove Jagland's immunity, and Norway's foreign ministry said it had asked the 46 nations of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers to do so.