Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence: WHO Europe head

BUDAPEST: Coronavirus infections are hitting record levels in many countries across Europe as winter takes hold, prompting a call for action from the World Health Organization (WHO) which described the new wave as a "grave concern".

Soaring numbers of cases, especially in eastern Europe, have prompted debate on whether to reintroduce curbs on movement before the Christmas holiday season and on how to persuade more people to get vaccinated.

That conversation comes as some countries in Asia, with the notable exception of China, reopen their tourism sectors to the rest of the world.

"The current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the European Region is of grave concern," regional WHO head Hans Kluge said, adding that the spread was exacerbated by the more transmissible Delta variant.

The virus spreads faster in the winter months when people gather indoors.

Kluge warned earlier that if Europe followed its current trajectory, there could be 500,000 COVID-related deaths in the region by February.

"We must change our tactics, from reacting to surges of COVID-19, to preventing them from happening in the first place," he said.

The region saw a 6 per cent increase in new cases last week, with nearly 1.8 million new cases, compared to the week before. The number of deaths rose 12 per cent in the same period.