Europe accelerates defence push amid security threats and uncertain US commitment

SISSONE, France: European leaders are ramping up efforts to strengthen the continent's defence capabilities as traditional security alliances face growing strain.

With the war in Ukraine continuing on Europe's doorstep and uncertainty mounting over the United States' long-term commitment to the continent's security, the European Union is accelerating plans to boost military readiness.

Under its Readiness 2030 plan, the bloc aims to mobilise up to €800 billion (US$910 billion) in defence investment by the end of the decade to modernise its armed forces.

“Such a tectonic shift in European defence demands a fundamental paradigm change in how Europe approaches its security,” said European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius.

“We’re moving from reactive coordination to proactive readiness.”

TRAINING FOR MODERN WARFARE

Across Europe, that shift is already taking shape.

At the CENZUB urban combat training centre in northern France, for instance, soldiers are honing their skills in a mock city built to recreate the chaos of urban warfare.

Every shot fired, target hit and tactical manoeuvre is tracked and analysed.

The training is designed to prepare troops for the realities of modern conflict.

“It’s very important to train in a realistic environment and our goal is to give a first-hand experience very close to reality,” said Colonel Frederic Chamaud, commanding officer in the French Army’s CENZUB-94th Infantry Regiment.

“For young leaders, it’s very important to train like this before joining their units.”