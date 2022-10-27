Europe’s energy crisis: Tough winter ahead for consumers with rising prices, utility costs

PARIS: Ms Aurelie Ribay, who runs a bakery selling fresh bread and pastries at a street corner in northern Paris, has been feeling the heat from rising living costs in recent months.

Her electricity prices have already climbed 10 per cent since the summer, and she fears that as her utility costs increase, the price of France’s national staple – the baguette – may have to rise too.

“Of course, it can happen, because if the wheat and the butter costs still increase, I will be forced to increase my prices,” said the owner of Ribay Bakery. “I can’t do my work without earning some money.”

Countries in Europe are facing growing unease, as they prepare to enter winter in the Northern Hemisphere. Soaring prices across various energy sources, including oil, natural gas and coal, are affecting consumers, who have to deal with rising inflation and rocketing utility costs.

EUROPE’S ENERGY CRISIS

The continent is facing an energy crisis, due to its high dependency on Russian oil and gas, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday (Oct 25).

“Europe made a mistake, despite the IEA’s years of underlining and warning that you shouldn't rely on one single major supplier for anything,” said IEA executive director Fatih Birol.

“The bulk of the gas, and a significant part of the oil, (were) coming from one single country, which is Russia.”