Europe’s energy woes ease, but could face competition for gas supplies as China reopens

BRUGES: Europe’s energy woes appear to be easing, with energy inflation falling across the continent and gas prices pulling back from the record peaks of August last year.

This comes after a year of highly volatile gas and electricity prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But Europe could soon face more competition for gas supplies in the months ahead, with China easing its strict COVID-19 rules and reopening its economy.

COMPETITION FOR GAS SUPPLIES HEATS UP

Critics warn the superpower sprint for liquified natural gas (LNG) could squeeze out poorer Asian buyers and spark deepening energy crises in emerging economies.

European Union countries are already busy building more LNG terminals, so they can keep ramping up imports in future.

These terminals are seen as the gateway to greater energy security in Europe, because LNG shipments that they receive are helping replace Russian pipeline gas deliveries.