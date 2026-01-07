Europe faces transport chaos as deadly cold snap persists

PARIS: Snow, ice and high winds brought transport chaos to swathes of Europe for a third day on Wednesday (Jan 7), with hundreds of flights cancelled and passengers stranded.

Airports in Paris and Amsterdam were the worst affected, with the Dutch authorities saying more than 1,000 travellers had been forced to spend the night at Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest hubs.

Six people have died in weather-related accidents as the continent reels from the most bitter cold snap of the winter so far.

Five of those deaths were confirmed in France on Tuesday, while a woman died in Bosnia as heavy snow and rain sparked floods and power outages across the Balkans.

For those without homes sleeping on the streets, the cold snap has come as a huge shock.

Boubacar Camara, from Guinea, told AFP he had "no choice but to keep on going".

"You just have to stay strong, make sure you don't die, you know," said the 19-year-old, who is sleeping in a tent in the French capital.

"We can't do anything about the cold - I'm not used to this at all."