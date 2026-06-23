Forty drown in France as people seek relief from Europe-wide heatwave

PARIS: Forty people have drowned while swimming in unsupervised areas in France since the weekend, the prime minister said on Tuesday (Jun 23), as people tried to escape a heatwave sweeping across much of Europe.

Britain, Italy and Spain are also sweltering in extreme heat, with record temperatures in some regions disrupting schools and transport networks.

Europe is warming at more than twice the global average, according to the World Meteorological Organization, making such prolonged heat episodes increasingly likely.

The current heatwave is driven by a weather pattern known as an Omega block, because it takes the shape of the Greek letter, with a bulge of hot air in the middle and cooler air either side.

Meteorologists say the system is creating a so-called heat dome, trapping hot air over western and central Europe and allowing temperatures to build day after day.

Heatwaves and storms are being intensified by climate change, pushing temperatures higher and causing more rainfall.

HEAT ALERT ACROSS FRANCE

Much of France is under severe heat alert and set to experience temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Meteo France said, with temperatures of up to 43 degrees Celsius expected in some parts of western France.

Across the country, youngsters and others have been jumping into canals and rivers to cool off. French sports minister Marina Ferrari said she understood the urge to escape the heat but warned against swimming in unauthorised or dangerous areas.

Speaking ahead of an emergency meeting on the heatwave, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said there had been 40 drownings attributable to the heatwave since Jun 18.

On Monday, first responders were unable to resuscitate two children, aged 2 and 4, who were found unconscious by their mother in the family car outside their home, said a prosecutor in Carpentras, southeast France.

In one area of Paris, the municipality offered free cinema tickets to those under 25 or over 65, for a break in a place cooled by air conditioning.