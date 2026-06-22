European countries close schools, cancel trains as heatwave set to intensify

PARIS: Much of Europe was preparing on Monday (Jun 22) for an already fierce heatwave to intensify even further in the coming days, with some countries taking special measures to mitigate its effects.

France recorded heat-related deaths over the weekend. A leading researcher reiterated that human-driven climate change had contributed to the recent record-breaking heatwave.

In France, 49 of the country's 96 mainland departments were on a red alert weather warning, up from 35 over the weekend.

Officials announced the closure of 845 schools on Monday, with another 1,800 set to let students leave earlier than normal.

On Sunday, several towns had cancelled the annual music festival and the government banned alcohol consumption in public places on health and public order grounds in departments already under the weather red alert.

Some parts of France recorded temperatures past 40°C - extreme for June. In the southwest Gironde region, local officials said the deaths of three people, aged between 80 and 95, were in part due to the intense heat.

French forecasters say the current heatwave could end up being as serious as the one in August 2003 that claimed the lives of nearly 15,000 in France.

"INTENSE AND EARLY"

Both France and Belgium announced cuts to their rail services: in France, mainly commuter lines in and around Paris.

Belgium's national rail company SNCB announced that some rush hour trains had been cancelled for Monday and Tuesday to reduce the risk of breakdowns blocking the tracks.

Temperatures in Belgium are expected to be "the hottest ever recorded" there in the coming week, warned David Dehenauw, head of forecasting at the IRM meteorological institute.