More climate records under threat as spring heatwave bakes western Europe

LONDON: Western Europe faced another day of record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday (May 26) as a heatwave pushed the mercury well above normal levels for May.

A so-called "heat dome" of warm air from northern Africa trapped under a high-pressure system over western Europe is behind the sort of heat not usually seen until high summer.

France's weather agency reported that Monday was its hottest day in the month of May on record - with Tuesday forecast to be even hotter - while the United Kingdom also posted unprecedented highs and Italy imposed restrictions on outdoor work.

French authorities on Tuesday also reported at least seven deaths linked to the heatwave - five of which were drownings, as many people sought relief on beaches and other bodies of water.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is amplifying such extremes, with weather events like heatwaves, droughts and floods becoming more intense and frequent.

The United Kingdom's Met Office weather agency said Monday was the hottest May day on record, with temperatures hitting 34.8°C at Kew Gardens, southwest London - a full two degrees above the previous high.

The Met Office forecast a drop later in the week.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told AFP the increase in extreme temperatures was "a good indication of climate change in action" and more likely to become "the new norm".

A record May temperature of 28.8°C was recorded at two of Ireland's weather stations amid the current blast of heat, Met Eireann data showed.

A grass fire broke out near Arthur's Seat hill near Edinburgh, sending smoke over the Scottish city that saw temperatures climb to 25°C, according to firefighters and the BBC.