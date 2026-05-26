More climate records under threat as spring heatwave bakes western Europe
A so-called "heat dome" of warm air from northern Africa trapped under a high-pressure system over western Europe is behind the sort of heat not usually seen until high summer.
LONDON: Western Europe faced another day of record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday (May 26) as a heatwave pushed the mercury well above normal levels for May.
A so-called "heat dome" of warm air from northern Africa trapped under a high-pressure system over western Europe is behind the sort of heat not usually seen until high summer.
France's weather agency reported that Monday was its hottest day in the month of May on record - with Tuesday forecast to be even hotter - while the United Kingdom also posted unprecedented highs and Italy imposed restrictions on outdoor work.
French authorities on Tuesday also reported at least seven deaths linked to the heatwave - five of which were drownings, as many people sought relief on beaches and other bodies of water.
Scientists say human-driven climate change is amplifying such extremes, with weather events like heatwaves, droughts and floods becoming more intense and frequent.
The United Kingdom's Met Office weather agency said Monday was the hottest May day on record, with temperatures hitting 34.8°C at Kew Gardens, southwest London - a full two degrees above the previous high.
The Met Office forecast a drop later in the week.
Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told AFP the increase in extreme temperatures was "a good indication of climate change in action" and more likely to become "the new norm".
A record May temperature of 28.8°C was recorded at two of Ireland's weather stations amid the current blast of heat, Met Eireann data showed.
A grass fire broke out near Arthur's Seat hill near Edinburgh, sending smoke over the Scottish city that saw temperatures climb to 25°C, according to firefighters and the BBC.
DEADLY TURN
Across the English Channel, France's weather agency said "Monday was the hottest day recorded for the month of May since measurements began", with tennis fans in the capital Paris baking in temperatures of 33°C at Roland Garros.
Highs of 36°C were expected in some regions on Tuesday, Meteo-France said, adding that the spell was likely to last at least until the end of the week.
Government authorities also noted the heat had taken a deadly turn.
"What I can say today is that there have been seven deaths directly or indirectly related to the heat," government spokesperson Maud Bregeon told television broadcaster TF1 on Tuesday.
The heat drove many people to the country's beaches to cool off in the water, even though lifeguard supervision is not due to start in many areas until July.
"We were just wondering this morning whether the beach was supervised," Thomas Dupuy told AFP while visiting a beach in the southwestern city of Anglet with his two young children.
"I'm extremely careful for myself, for my children who can't swim yet," he added. "We know the currents can pull you out, the Atlantic beaches are dangerous."
On Monday, the western town of Bergerac recorded a high of 34.7°C, with the cities of Nantes and Angers not far behind.
OUTDOOR WORK RESTRICTED
Spain's State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warned the "extraordinarily high temperatures for this time of year" will continue across the country all week, except in the Canary Islands, in the Atlantic Ocean.
"Widespread tropical nights" are also forecast in southwestern Spain from Wednesday, with temperatures peaking from Wednesday to Friday at between 36°C and 38°C, it wrote on X.
Farther east, Italy's Lazio region, which includes Rome, on Monday approved rules limiting work in conditions "with prolonged exposure in the sun" between 12.30pm and 4pm local time.
An April report by the European Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organization stated that since the 1980s, "Europe has warmed twice as fast as the global average" and "heatwaves are becoming increasingly frequent and severe" across at least 95 per cent of the continent's territory.