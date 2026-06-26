Europe on high alert as killer heat set to move east and south

PARIS: Health authorities across Europe were on high alert on Friday (Jun 26) as a killer heatwave progressed across the continent, prompting alcohol bans and the cancellation of mass gatherings in France, and melting road surfaces in Germany.

Scientists said the heatwave, which began on Jun 20, was the worst recorded in Europe, where the climate is changing faster than anywhere else on the globe.

Temperatures were peaking in France and Britain, where records for June have been broken. But in Italy, the heat was expected to intensify into the weekend, bringing the summer’s first readings of 40°C.

Paris hit a June record of 40.9°C on Wednesday. Even though temperatures were expected to ease, authorities braced for more casualties. Across the continent, cultural landmarks have been forced to close, and farming has suffered. In Britain, doctors said the hot weather was affecting critical equipment such as MRI scanners in hospitals.

Paris police asked organisers of major events, including the Solidays music festival, to cancel. Organisers of the Pride festival said they would reschedule.

ENGLAND AND NETHERLANDS AT CODE RED

Extreme heat caused the surface of the A2 motorway in Germany to buckle and rupture over several lanes on Thursday evening. In Austria, the national rail company warned that train tracks could buckle in the coming days.

Britain's Met Office extended a red heat alert, covering a large area of southern and eastern England, into a third day for the first time, while a temperature of 36.9°C meant the British record for the hottest June day had been broken on three successive days. Hundreds of schools remained closed and London's emergency services said calls for help were up 50 per cent. A teenage boy died after entering a lake in central England, police said.

A red alert was issued for almost the whole of the Netherlands and many schools were closed as temperatures up to 40°C were expected, inflicting misery on visitors.