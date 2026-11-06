Fighter jet escorts, flight diversions: What we know about Europe’s wave of hoax bomb threats

SINGAPORE: More than 30 flights across Europe have been disrupted by a wave of hoax bomb threats this week, forcing diversions, emergency landings and fighter jet escorts.

At least 27 flights were affected on Thursday (Nov 5), including services across Italy, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. Earlier on Tuesday, at least seven flights, including two departing from the United Kingdom, and a cruise ship were targeted.

All affected aircraft landed safely, with security checks finding no explosives. Authorities have yet to identify those responsible or establish whether the incidents are linked.

While bomb threats are not uncommon in aviation, security experts say the coordination and scale of this week’s incidents are unusual.

CNA looks at what we know so far.