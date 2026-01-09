Hundreds of thousands without power as storms pummel Europe

Overnight, gusts of up to 216km were registered in France's northwestern Manche region, authorities said.

The winds felled trees in several regions, with at least one crashing on residential buildings in France's Seine-Maritime region, without injuries, authorities said.

Gusts of up to 160kph lashed England and Wales with the Met Office forecasting agency warning "very large waves will bring dangerous conditions to coastal areas".

It also issued an amber snow warning in Wales, central England and parts of northern England, predicting snow of up to 30cm in some areas.

The UK's National Rail has said train services will be affected over the next two days, and called on people to avoid travel unless necessary.

At least eight people have died in weather-related accidents this week across Europe, the latest being a man whose body was pulled from floodwater in the Albanian city of Durres on Thursday following days of heavy snow and torrential rain across the Balkans.

SCHOOLS OUT

Schools remained shut in parts of northern France, where weather alerts have been issued in 30 other regions.

"Take shelter and do not use your vehicle," the Manche police warned on X on Thursday, urging residents to prepare emergency supplies.

Giant waves crashed over harbour walls across France's far northwest overnight, and as the storm moved eastwards, it brought flooding and forced the closure of roads and ports, including Dieppe.