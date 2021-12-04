Europe surpasses 75 million COVID-19 cases amid spread of Omicron

Europe crossed 75 million coronavirus cases on Friday (Dec 3), according to a Reuters tally, as the region braces for the new Omicron variant at a time when hospitals in some countries are already strained by the current surge.

More than 15 countries in Europe have reported confirmed cases of the new variant that has rattled financial markets. The European Union's public health agency said on Thursday that the Omicron variant could be responsible for more than half of all COVID-19 infections in Europe within a few months.

Even before the discovery of Omicron, Europe was pandemic's epicentre with 66 out of every 100 new infections each day coming from European countries, according to a Reuters analysis.

Eastern Europe has 33 per cent of the total reported cases and about 53 per cent of the total reported deaths in Europe. It makes up 39 per cent of the region's population.

The United Kingdom has so far reported the highest total number of coronavirus cases in the region followed by Russia, France and Germany.