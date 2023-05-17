Europe takes step towards making Russia pay for Ukraine war

REYKJAVIK: A summit of a rights body spanning Europe on Tuesday (May 16) created a "register of damages" to record Russia's destruction of Ukraine for future compensation, and heard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plead for Western fighter jets.

Leaders from the 46-nation Council of Europe including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasised that Moscow would be held accountable for the harm and destruction it has caused in its 15-month invasion of its neighbour.

The register of damages, to be lodged in The Hague, aims to record the tangible costs Russia has exacted on Ukraine in that time.

"There will be no reliable peace without justice" and the register lays the ground for "a full-fledged compensation mechanism", Zelenskyy said in a video address at the start of the two-day summit.

Right now, though, Zelenskyy said, ballistic missile and drone attacks on his country showed "Russia is trying very hard to improve its ability to kill".

Ukraine consequently needed "additional air defence systems and missiles - we also need more fighter jets, without which no air defence system will be perfect", he said.

The call came just after a whirlwind tour by Zelenskyy of major European capitals to press for Western warplanes ahead of an expected offensive against Russian positions in Ukraine in coming weeks.

He received pledges of more military deliveries from Germany, France and Britain. The latter two said they would train Ukrainian fighter pilots.