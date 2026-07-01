European holidaymakers stay closer to home as Middle East conflict reshapes summer travel

MALAGA, Spain: As millions of Europeans head off on their summer holidays, many are choosing destinations closer to home amid uncertainties over the Middle East conflict.

Tourists are opting for places they see as safer, delaying their bookings and avoiding routes that require transit through major Gulf aviation hubs.

This shift has created opportunities for some Spanish holiday destinations.

Beach resorts such as Torremolinos and Marbella continue to draw visitors seeking sunshine, warm seas and Mediterranean cuisine.

“This just seemed the safer option, definitely,” said an Irish tourist in Torremolinos, adding that she felt booking holidays in regions affected by heightened tensions carried too much financial risk if travel plans were disrupted.

Another British tourist at the resort town said her family's holiday plans had changed because of the conflict.

"My niece goes to Dubai most years, but she cancelled her Dubai holiday because of the troubles. So, she ended up just going to Tenerife. Me, personally, I wouldn’t do Dubai,” she told CNA.