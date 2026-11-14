Europe chooses team for Ukraine talks

DUBLIN: EU leaders on Friday (Nov 13) agreed Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the bloc's institutions would represent Europe at future Ukraine talks, despite Russia refusing to commit to giving Kyiv's backers a seat at the table.



Europe had been debating its team for a next round of negotiations after US envoys said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had given his green light for them to join.



The Kremlin appeared to push back Friday by saying it wanted to understand Europe's "real intentions and their willingness to contribute" before a decision on it taking part.



But European Council chief Antonio Costa, who chaired a summit of EU leaders in Dublin, said they had still moved ahead and picked their negotiating line-up.



"Europe must speak with one clear and united voice in all discussions that shape the future of Ukraine and the security of our continent," he said.



"This is ultimately a team effort."



While Europe has now settled the question of who will represent it, it also needs to resolve the question of what it is willing to discuss with the Kremlin.



Russia is pushing its longstanding desire to renegotiate Europe's broader security framework, with the Kremlin appearing to want to revive hardline demands to roll back NATO.



"Our focus needs to be on ending the war and achieving peace for Ukraine," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.



"The path to peace will not be easy, but we will remain united, as we have been over the last five years, in our support for Ukraine, and with the end goal clear in our minds."