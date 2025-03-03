Europeans rally around Ukraine after Trump row

LONDON: European leaders closed ranks Sunday (Mar 2) in support of Kyiv at a London summit, where they pledged to spend more on security and assemble a coalition to defend any truce in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron, flying back from the summit, said in a newspaper interview that France and Britain were proposing a one-month truce.



Bringing together 18 allies, the talks came just two days after US President Donald Trump berated Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a live White House news conference.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Britain, France "and others" would work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, which they would then put to Washington.

The London meeting came at a delicate moment for war-battered Ukraine, which faces uncertain backing from US President Donald Trump and is on the back foot against Russia's three-year invasion.

And Trump's row with Zelenskyy raised fresh questions over the US commitment to Ukraine and NATO.

Starmer said Europe found itself "at a crossroads in history".

"This is not a moment for more talk - it's time to act. It's time to step up and lead and unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace," the premier added.