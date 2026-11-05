New wave of bomb threats hits at least 25 passenger flights across Europe

PARIS: A series of hoax bomb threats hit European airlines from Ireland to Bulgaria on Thursday (Nov 5) morning for the second time this week, with some of at least 25 affected flights making unplanned landings or escorted by fighter jets.

While no country has attributed blame for the threats, ⁠they come at a time when many European officials have accused Russia of masterminding sabotage and "hybrid attacks" - often cheap, easily deniable and not expected to trigger an armed response.

Denmark, Poland and Romania, all affected by Thursday's disruptions, have previously accused Moscow directly, while Germany blamed Russia for an attack on Leipzig airport in August. Britain has blamed Russia in the past but linked Iran to a suspected plot to attack a US air base. Both Russia and Iran deny any involvement.

Eric Schouten, head of the aviation security group Dyami, said most of the countries affected supported Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion.

"From a geopolitical view, I'm thinking, you always have to think about the scenario of hybrid warfare, where a country in this way - today we are looking at Russia, right? - is attacking us on multiple fronts, from railways to supermarkets to blood banks, most recently. The energy sector, the internet sector, and the aviation sector are among those," he said.

The European Union said it was not yet clear whether the spate of hoax bomb alerts were connected, and that it was following events closely with national authorities.

"Any threats against civilians are unacceptable," EU transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas posted on X, adding that it was "too early to draw conclusions on whether the reported incidents are linked".

FROM MILAN TO PRAGUE AND BEYOND

Aer Lingus flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome landed safely at Evreux airport, 100km west of Paris, after being diverted as a security precaution, the Irish airline said in a statement.

Quoting the office of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, Reuters reported that the Airbus A320 plane was diverted to France's Evreux airbase.

The situation is being monitored by the Prime Minister's office, it added.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, an Aer Lingus aircraft turned near Paris and was circling over the Evreux area after declaring an in-flight emergency.

France's air force said it had dispatched planes "as soon as the threat was reported", AFP reported.

"The aircraft has been diverted and is being escorted to the Evreux airfield" west of Paris, it added.