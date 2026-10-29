European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to step down months before term ends

FRANKFURT: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will step down on Feb 7 next year, months before her term expires in October next year, the Frankfurt-based institution said on Thursday (Oct 29).

By walking away before her eight-year term ends, Lagarde paves the way for European Union leaders to choose a successor for the ECB president and other top officials whose terms are ending next year.

There had been speculation that Lagarde would leave early to enable European Union leaders to choose a successor while pro-EU French President Emmanuel Macron is still in office and guard against the possibility that right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen might win the election and influence the choice.

Lagarde took the helm at the ECB in November 2019, having previously led the International Monetary Fund and served as French finance minister.

Her tenure took in the COVID-19 pandemic and an inflationary wave that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which prompted a spike in energy prices.

