European countries announce US$1b purchase of US weapons for Ukraine under new NATO plan

STOCKHOLM: The Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Denmark will purchase US$1 billion worth of American weapons to support Ukraine’s defence against Russia, the countries said on Tuesday (Aug 5), marking the first round of spending under a new NATO initiative.
The agreement was made through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a mechanism launched last month by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to streamline allied defence support for Kyiv. Washington is releasing weapons and military equipment for Ukraine from its stockpiles in US$500 million tranches.
HALTING RUSSIAN ADVANCES
The Dutch government announced a €500 million (US$577 million) purchase from US stockpiles, including parts for the Patriot missile system. The three Scandinavian countries will jointly donate US$500 million in military aid, with Sweden contributing US$275 million.
"By supporting Ukraine with determination, we are increasing the pressure on Russia to negotiate," Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in a post on X, calling near-daily Russian airstrikes “pure terror.”
"The more Russia dominates Ukraine, the greater the danger to the Netherlands and our NATO allies,” he said.
Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said Ukraine was fighting for “our security” as well as its own. Stockholm said its donation would include air defence systems, Patriot munitions, anti-tank weapons, ammunition and spare parts.
ZELENSKY, TRUMP SPEAK AHEAD OF DEADLINE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the new commitments, calling them “a very strong initiative that significantly boosts our ability to protect lives.”
“These steps are a new, real foundation for long-term security across all of Europe. Russia will never turn Europe into a continent of war,” he said.
Zelensky said he spoke with Trump on Tuesday, three days ahead of a deadline the US president set for Russia to offer a proposal to end the war. In a post on social media, Zelensky said the two discussed sanctions and “bilateral defence cooperation,” without providing details.
NATO PRAISES SPEED OF SUPPORT
Rutte praised the Netherlands as the first country to announce funding under the new scheme and welcomed the Scandinavian support.
"Since the earliest days of Russia's full-scale invasion, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have been steadfast in their support for Ukraine. I commend these allies for their quick efforts to get this initiative off the ground," the NATO chief said.