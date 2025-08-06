European countries announce US$1b purchase of US weapons for Ukraine under new NATO plan

STOCKHOLM: The Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Denmark will purchase US$1 billion worth of American weapons to support Ukraine’s defence against Russia, the countries said on Tuesday (Aug 5), marking the first round of spending under a new NATO initiative.

The agreement was made through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a mechanism launched last month by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to streamline allied defence support for Kyiv. Washington is releasing weapons and military equipment for Ukraine from its stockpiles in US$500 million tranches.

HALTING RUSSIAN ADVANCES

The Dutch government announced a €500 million (US$577 million) purchase from US stockpiles, including parts for the Patriot missile system. The three Scandinavian countries will jointly donate US$500 million in military aid, with Sweden contributing US$275 million.

"By supporting Ukraine with determination, we are increasing the pressure on Russia to negotiate," Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in a post on X, calling near-daily Russian airstrikes “pure terror.”

"The more Russia dominates Ukraine, the greater the danger to the Netherlands and our NATO allies,” he said.

Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said Ukraine was fighting for “our security” as well as its own. Stockholm said its donation would include air defence systems, Patriot munitions, anti-tank weapons, ammunition and spare parts.