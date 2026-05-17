European countries in talks with Tehran for Hormuz transit: Iran state TV

TEHRAN: Iranian state television said on Saturday (May 16) that European countries were in talks with Tehran over transit for ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Following the passage of ships from East Asian countries, notably China, Japan and Pakistan, we received information today indicating that Europeans have also begun negotiations with the Revolutionary Guards navy" to get permission to pass, state television reported, without specifying which countries.

Iran has largely blocked shipping through the vital strait since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel on Feb 28. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since Apr 8.

Its grip over the waterway has rattled global markets and given Tehran significant leverage, while the United States has imposed its own naval blockade on Iranian ports.

In peacetime, the route accounts for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, along with other key commodities.

Iran has in recent days allowed passage for dozens of ships including from China "after an agreement on Iran's strait management protocols," the Guards, the ideological arm of Iran's military, said in a statement.