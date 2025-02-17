European countries to meet in Paris on Monday to discuss security

France's President Emmanuel Macron will host leaders from key European countries on Monday (Feb 16) to discuss the continent's security, his office said, amid growing concerns over US efforts to end the Ukraine war

PARIS:

US President Donald Trump blindsided Ukraine and its European backers last week by starting discussions on Russia's invasion in a call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The new US administration has also warned its NATO allies that Europe will no longer be its top security priority and it may shift forces too as it switches focus to China.

Macron's office said Sunday European leaders would meet in Paris on Monday afternoon to discuss "the situation in Ukraine" and "security in Europe".

"The heads of government of Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark" will be attending the "informal meeting", it said.