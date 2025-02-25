European leaders in Kyiv to mark three years of war, but top US officials stay away

KYIV: Ukraine hosted European leaders on Monday (Feb 24) to mark three years of all-out war with Russia, while top US officials stayed away in a clear illustration of President Donald Trump's lurch towards Moscow since returning to power.
Still reeling from Trump calling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator" and seeking elections that are banned by martial law, Kyiv said it was in the final stages of agreeing a deal with Washington to provide access to its mineral wealth.
"We hope both US and UA leaders might sign and endorse it in Washington the soonest to showcase our commitment for decades to come," Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna wrote on X, suggesting Kyiv is angling for a meeting with Trump soon.
The deal is at the heart of Kyiv's bid to win US support, but officials have wrangled over its wording in the shadow of an extraordinary war of words between Trump and Zelenskyy, who said the US leader was living in a "disinformation bubble".
Zelenskyy refused to sign an earlier draft Washington sought US$500 billion in natural wealth, protesting that Kyiv had received nowhere near that much US aid and that the draft lacked the security guarantees Ukraine needed.
"We see the issue of guarantees for the talks between Presidents," the source said.
Beyond the barbs, US officials opened direct talks with the Russian side in Saudi Arabia last week, shutting out Kyiv and Europe in a stunning change of policy on the war.
Zelenskyy, who has told Europe to create its own army while urging Washington to be pragmatic, welcomed a slew of European and other leaders to a summit in Kyiv to commemorate the start in 2022 of the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two.
"This year should be the year of the beginning of a real, lasting peace. Putin will not gift us this peace, nor will he give it to us in exchange for anything. We have to win peace with strength, wisdom and unity - with our cooperation," he said.
Leaders of Albania, Britain, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Japan, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland and Turkey spoke by video link. There was no sign of U.S. representation.
"In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It's Europe's destiny," von der Leyen wrote on X.
She said Ukraine could join the European Union before 2030 if it continues the speed and quality of its reforms.
The European leaders rallied around Zelenskyy in speeches, calling for countries on the continent to step up support for Kyiv, while some spoke of the urgent need to increase defence spending.
"We have to scale up as Europeans, we have to speed up ... My guess is that we have a couple of months to take all necessary decisions. Otherwise, we'll be too late," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the summit.
"NO STRENGTH LEFT"
Washington has made clear it will not send troops as a security guarantee coveted by Kyiv if a peace deal emerges, placing the burden on European powers that are likely to struggle without US backing.
The visitors paid their respects to Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war, standing in silence before a memorial made up of flags on Kyiv's central square. Air raid sirens sounded as they met for talks later, though no missile strike followed.
Thousands of Ukrainian citizens have died and more than six million live as refugees abroad since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion by land, sea and air.
Kyiv residents spoke of defiance and exhaustion.
"For 300 years they (the Russians) couldn't break us - they tried, but they couldn't," said Yevheniia Bondini, 34.
Inna Zaitseva, also 34, said: "It's our state, it's our land, our territory. We want the war to end as soon as possible because we have no strength left."
Russia launched 185 drones against Ukraine overnight but caused no significant damage, the Ukrainian air force said. Kyiv said it had hit Russia's Ryazan refinery, continuing its campaign to degrade its enemy's oil infrastructure.
Kyiv's troops face a numerically superior foe as questions swirl over the future of vital US military assistance. It is unclear how much European allies could fill the gap if US support slows or stops.
Pavlo Klimkin, Ukraine's foreign minister from 2014 to 2019, said Zelenskyy needed to try to preserve strategic ties with Washington while enhancing relations with Europe, as well as reaching out to countries like China and India.
He said he did not think relations with Washington had reached crisis point yet, despite Trump's outbursts.
"A tornado is not sustainable, it will pass, but it is very important not to feed it in any way."