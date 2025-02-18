European leaders on possibly sending peacekeepers into Ukraine

PARIS/RIYADH: Britain said it was ready to send peacekeeping troops to back up any Ukraine peace deal as European leaders gathered on Monday (Feb 17) to agree on a unified strategy, while Russian and US officials prepared to meet for their own talks to try to end the conflict.



The emergency European summit in Paris came together after President Donald Trump's US administration, Kyiv's main military backer, announced it would sit down with Russia to seek an end to the war. Russia has ruled out conceding territory, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the US-Russia talks taking place without him.



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's comments on Sunday reflect a realisation among European nations that they will have to do more to ensure Ukraine's security. Washington has made clear that Europe must stop relying on the US for its defence.



A peacekeeping force would not only raise the risk of a direct confrontation with Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but also stretch European armies, whose arsenals have been depleted by supplying Ukraine and decades of relative peace.



There are also difficult questions about how some European nations, whose public finances are groaning, will pay for such expanded military commitments.