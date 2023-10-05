European leaders rally around Zelenskyy at Spain summit

GRANADA, Spain: European leaders will assure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of their long-term support during talks on Thursday (Oct 5) after US President Joe Biden voiced fears that Republican infighting in Congress could damage American aid to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy arrived in the Spanish city of Granada for a summit of the European Political Community - a forum established last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine to foster cooperation among more than 40 countries from Norway to Albania.

"The main challenge is to save unity in Europe. Not only in the EU but in all of Europe," Zelenskyy said on his arrival, warning of Russian "disinformation attacks".

Earlier, he said on social media that his key priority was to beef up Ukraine's air defences.

"We will pay special attention to the Black Sea region as well as our joint efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation," he added.

Russia pulled out of a deal in July that had allowed Ukraine - a leading global grain exporter - to safely ship food products out via the Black Sea.

Russia has so far rejected UN overtures to revive the deal, while Ukraine is continuing some exports via what it calls a temporary "humanitarian corridor" for cargo vessels.

Ukraine's efforts to export grain overland via EU countries have caused a rift with Poland and some other eastern members of the bloc that are keen to protect their own farmers. Kyiv and Brussels are also discussing expanding alternative sea routes.

TURBULENCE

The Granada gathering gives leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a chance to re-state their commitment to Ukraine after political turbulence in both the US and Europe raised questions about continued support.

In the US, a dispute among the Republican majority in the House of Representatives has complicated budget negotiations and prompted Democrat Biden to go from confidence that an agreement will be made on Ukraine aid to openly expressing concern.

"It does worry me," Biden said on Wednesday, though he added that a majority of US lawmakers continued to support funding Ukraine.

The head of the European Commission, the EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said on arriving in Granada that she was "very confident" that the US would continue backing Ukraine.