European leaders, Zelenskyy to speak to Trump after Paris summit

PARIS: European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak with Donald Trump by phone following a Paris summit on Thursday (Sep 4), focusing on post-war security guarantees for Kyiv, the Elysee said.

The summit, to be co-chaired by the leaders of France and the UK, aims to step up pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine following a series of failed attempts to reach a ceasefire.

Earlier Wednesday, NATO chief Mark Rutte said he expected the Paris talks to firm up plans on security guarantees for Ukraine, and help get a clearer picture of US involvement.

One aim of the meeting is to say "we are capable, with regard to our American partners, of honouring the commitments we have made, while it is up to them to maintain or increase pressure on Russia", the Elysee said Tuesday.

The issue of Western-backed security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a truce has dominated diplomacy around Ukraine in recent weeks.

The Paris gathering will be held in a mixed format, some leaders attending in person and others via video link. The summit will be followed by phone talks with Trump and a press conference.

Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Paris later on Wednesday for talks and dinner with Macron ahead of the summit.

European leaders have accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of unwillingness to agree to a peace deal in Ukraine despite recent diplomatic efforts.

The Kremlin chief has sought to raise his international profile with trips to China and the United States in recent weeks.

Western leaders have sharpened their criticism of Putin, warning that the Ukraine war could last for many more months.

