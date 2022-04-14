European rights experts say Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine

VIENNA: A mission of experts set up by Organization for Security and Cooperation and Europe (OSCE) nations has found evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russia in Ukraine, the mission said in a report on Wednesday (Apr 13).

The mission was set up last month by 45 of the OSCE's 57 participating states to look into possible offences in Ukraine including war crimes and to pass on information to bodies such as international tribunals. Russia opposed it.

The OSCE is an international organisation that includes former Cold War foes the United States and Russia and various countries in Europe, Central Asia and North America.

"The mission found clear patterns of IHL (international humanitarian law) violations by the Russian forces," the report said, citing failures to take necessary precautions, act proportionately or spare sites like schools and hospitals.

Not all violations of international humanitarian law are war crimes. The mission comprised three professors of international law from Austria, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Russia's mission to the OSCE said on Twitter the report "is based solely on unfounded propaganda theses, contains references to dubious sources and logical stretches in the style of 'highly likely'".

Despite Russian denials, the report said a Mar 9 attack on the Mariupol Maternity House and Children's Hospital was carried out by Russia and those responsible had committed a war crime.

It also said the Mar 16 attack on Mariupol's Drama Theatre, in which local Ukrainian officials said roughly 300 people were killed, was a war crime.