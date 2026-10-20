European stocks fall on unrest in France as Nasdaq bounces

Macron on Sunday slammed the "unbridled" violence that erupted alongside cost-of-living demonstrations across the country, as police battled protesters and looters in fresh clashes in Paris.



Nearly 2,400 people were arrested Saturday in unrest that represented some of the worst urban violence in France in years, with almost 1,000 police injured, the interior ministry said.



It comes as the country's lawmakers wrangle over a 2027 budget plan that calls for billions of euros in spending cuts but which keeps France's debt levels extremely high.



Authorities said partial curfews would be enforced from Monday evening to Tuesday morning in a number of cities including Paris, Lille and Lyon, to protect businesses.



In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was holding a security meeting Monday to address the Milan violence, which resembled some of the scenes of chaos and looting in Paris.



Elsewhere, Jakarta's stock market sank more than five per cent Monday, extending Friday's plunge of more than 11 per cent, to close at its lowest level in six years.



That followed a statement from compiler MSCI said it was "no longer appropriate" to maintain the country's emerging-market status, fuelling fears of an exodus of foreign investment.



Among individual companies, Amazon shares jumped around five per cent following a positive report from Morgan Stanley equity analysts.