Five EU states to test age-check app to protect children online

BRUSSELS: Five EU countries will test an app aimed at preventing children from accessing harmful content online by checking users' ages, the European Commission said on Monday (Jul 14).

Several European nations have ramped up the pressure on the bloc to better protect minors online through more stringent measures, with some going as far as to advocate banning social media for under-15s.

On Monday, the commission unveiled the prototype of an age-verification app that Denmark, France, Greece, Italy and Spain will customise to launch national versions within several months.

"It will allow users to easily prove they are over 18 years old, protecting children from inappropriate content," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen told reporters.

"It's hard to imagine a world where kids can enter a store to buy alcohol, to go to a nightclub by simply stating that they are old enough, no bouncers, no ID checks, just a simple 'Yes, I am over the age of 18'," Danish digital minister Caroline Stage Olsen said.

"That has been the case online for many years," she added alongside Virkkunen, saying the new app would help ensure there were "no more nightclubs without bouncers".

The aim is for each member state to develop their own app since they have different rules and may wish to tailor age limits for different services - ranging from porn or gambling sites, to social platforms like Instagram or TikTok.

For example, France has set a minimum age of 15 to use social media, greater than the 13 set by the platforms themselves - though it is still waiting for an EU green light for those rules to come into force.

The 27-country European Union has some of the world's strictest digital rules to bring Big Tech to heel, with several investigations ongoing into how platforms protect children - or fail to do so.

Once the app is available, users would be able to download it from an online store and then use it to verify that they are above the age to access a website or platform.

But the commission said it will be "further customised" by EU states alongside platforms and users themselves.

Stage Olsen said the app could also be used in the real world. For example, customers could use it to prove their age while buying alcohol or cigarettes.