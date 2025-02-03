Eyeing Trump and Putin, EU, UK, NATO leaders talk defence

BRUSSELS: EU leaders will huddle on Monday (Feb 3) with Britain's prime minister and the head of NATO to discuss efforts to boost Europe's defences faced with an aggressive Russia - as Donald Trump demands America's allies spend much more.

The gathering in Brussels is billed as a "triple first": the first time the European Union's 27 leaders meet since the US president's inauguration, their first-ever dedicated talks on defence and their first with a British premier since Brexit.

European nations have ramped up their military budgets since Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine almost three years ago.

But officials concede they are still not arming themselves fast enough as warnings grow that Moscow could attack one of their own in the coming years.

Trump's return to the White House has given a fresh jolt to the debate - with the volatile leader saying Europe can no longer take US protection for granted.

Trump insists NATO countries more than double their current defence spending target to 5 per cent of GDP, a goal out of reach for many.

He has also vowed to bring a quick end to Russia's war in Ukraine, leaving Europeans fearful he could sideline them and force Kyiv into a bad deal.

But it is not just about the spectre of Washington pulling back from Europe - Trump has rattled US allies with a series of direct threats.

Denmark's prime minister - who made a tour of several capitals last week - is expected to seek a common line on Trump's insistence that he wants Greenland.

And there will certainly be discussions on Trump's pledge to impose tariffs on the EU - which has vowed to respond "firmly" if targeted.