Europe to announce action plan for auto sector amid sluggish EV growth, Chinese competition

BRUSSELS: A roadmap to get the European Union’s auto industry back on track is set to be unveiled on Wednesday (Mar 5), amid sluggish growth in electric vehicle sales and increased competition from China.

The industry is facing a pivotal moment as the EU aims to phase out the sale of combustion engines by 2035.

However, carmakers fear that high manufacturing costs, strict regulations, and geopolitical headwinds are stalling their ability to keep up with the competition.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc’s action plan will present a clear strategy to drive growth and boost innovation, while cutting back on red tape.

“We cannot let EVs become more expensive, but we also cannot afford to create new dependencies. So, we will explore direct support for EU battery producers,” she added.

“We will gradually introduce European content requirements for battery cells and components.”

SPLUTTERING SECTOR

Last year saw record EV sales globally, but the European market contracted by 3 per cent.

An Audi plant in the Belgian capital of Brussels also permanently shut its doors – something that the German carmaker largely attributes to a lack of demand for its high-end electric SUVs.