EU signs gas deal with Egypt, Israel to end 'dependency' on Russia

CAIRO: Israel and Egypt plan to boost gas exports to Europe under an agreement signed during a Cairo visit Wednesday (Jun 15) by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen as the bloc seeks to wean itself off Russian gas.

Von der Leyen also pledged food relief worth €100 million (US$104 million) for Egypt, which has been reeling from grain shortages as a result of the Ukraine war.

The European Commission president had vowed on Tuesday, during a visit to Israel, to confront Russia for its use of fossil fuels to "blackmail" European countries.