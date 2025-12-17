EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday

BRUSSELS: The European Union is making progress on how to finance Ukraine with frozen Russian assets, EU diplomats said Tuesday (Dec 16), but some key decisions including on guarantees for Belgium, where most of the assets are held, will only be made at an EU summit on Thursday.

The EU wants to keep Ukraine financed and fighting because it sees Russia's war as a threat to its own security. To do so, EU states aim to put to work some of the Russian sovereign assets they immobilised after Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

There are some 210 billion euros of such assets in the EU, of which 185 billion are in Belgium, 18 billion in France, and smaller amounts in Luxembourg, Germany and Sweden.

The original plan to use the Russian cash for Ukraine in 2026 and 2027 involved only the Belgian central securities depository Euroclear, where they are held.

Belgium said it would only agree to the plan if other EU countries which hold Russian assets also take part. The ambassadors of EU governments resolved this issue at talks on Monday, diplomats said.

A senior German diplomat told Reuters it was "encouraging" that there was now no chance of countries opposed to the plan forming a blocking minority.

"I'm a bit more optimistic after that debate than I was yesterday," the diplomat said.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the EU that using its sovereign reserves amounts to theft and has vowed harsh retaliation, including seizing European private investors’ holdings in Russia. Russia's Central Bank has already filed a lawsuit in Moscow seeking US$230 billion in damages from Euroclear.