EU eyes joint arms buying to help Ukraine

MUNICH: The European Union is urgently exploring ways for its member countries to team up to buy munitions to help Ukraine, following warnings from Kyiv that its forces need more supplies quickly.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the idea of joint procurement of 155mm artillery shells – badly needed by Kyiv – at a meeting in Brussels on Monday (Feb 20).

EU officials and diplomats say such an approach would be more efficient than EU members placing individual orders. Larger orders would also help industry invest in extra capacity, they said.

On Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged the EU's member states to come together to get more ammunition to Kyiv as soon as possible.

"It is now the time, really, to speed up the production, and to scale up the production of standardised products that Ukraine needs desperately," von der Leyen told the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of policymakers.

"We could think of, for example, advanced purchase agreements that give the defence industry the possibility to invest in production line now to be faster and to increase the amount they can deliver."

While no decisions are expected on Monday, EU diplomats and officials said there was a strong desire to move quickly.

An EU diplomat said the bloc was focusing on how to boost production, how to buy munitions jointly and how to pay for them.

"I think you'll see a good few announcements and explanations in the coming days from the European institutions. And then there will be technical work that will be necessary,” the diplomat said.