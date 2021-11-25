EU drug regulator approves first Pfizer COVID-19 shot for 5-11 year olds

The European Union (EU) drug regulator on Thursday (Nov 25) approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as the region battles surging infections.

The vaccine, which is called Comirnaty, will be given in two doses of 10 micrograms three weeks apart as an injection in the upper arm, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended.

Adult doses contain 30 micrograms.

"The benefits of Comirnaty in children aged five to 11 outweigh the risks, particularly in those with conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19," the EMA.

While final approval is up to the European Commission, it typically follows EMA recommendations.

"Today's recommendation (...) is clear the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for young children, and can offer them additional protection," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Twitter.

Countries will not be able to start rolling out the shots among younger children until next month. The first of the low-dose paediatric version will be delivered on Dec 20, a spokeswoman for BioNTech said on Thursday.