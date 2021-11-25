EU drug regulator approves first Pfizer COVID-19 shot for 5-11 year olds

The European Union (EU) drug regulator on Thursday (Nov 25) approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as the region battles surging infections.
The vaccine, which is called Comirnaty, will be given in two doses of 10 micrograms three weeks apart as an injection in the upper arm, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended.
Adult doses contain 30 micrograms.
"The benefits of Comirnaty in children aged five to 11 outweigh the risks, particularly in those with conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19," the EMA.
While final approval is up to the European Commission, it typically follows EMA recommendations.
"Today's recommendation (...) is clear the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for young children, and can offer them additional protection," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Twitter.
Countries will not be able to start rolling out the shots among younger children until next month. The first of the low-dose paediatric version will be delivered on Dec 20, a spokeswoman for BioNTech said on Thursday.
Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine has been approved for European Union use in teenagers between 12 and 17 years old since May.
The companies have said their vaccine showed 90.7 per cent efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children aged five to 11.
Tens of millions of children in this age group will be eligible for the shot in the EU. Germany will get 2.4 million doses with the first shipment, enough to inoculate about half the country's children aged 5 to 11, the BioNTech spokeswoman said.
The bloc joins a growing number of countries, including the United States, Canada, Israel, China and Saudi Arabia, which have cleared vaccines for children in the five to 11 year age group and younger.
For paediatric shots, the US regulator authorised a new version of the vaccine, which uses a new buffer and allows them to be stored in refrigerators for up to 10 weeks.
Surging cases in Europe have prompted new unpopular curbs on movement as winter grips the region and people gather indoors for celebrations in the run-up to Christmas, providing perfect conditions for COVID-19 to spread.
On Thursday, Slovakia started a two-week lockdown, following the example of neighbouring Austria, while the French and Portuguese governments were considering more restrictions.
Health experts have pushed the wider use of booster shots to try and avoid hospitals being overwhelmed as immunity from earlier vaccinations wanes.
