'Completely new' COVID-19 strains possible this winter: European Union

THE HAGUE: Entirely new COVID-19 variants could emerge this winter but existing vaccines should protect people from serious illness and death, the European Union's drug agency said on Friday (Sep 2).

The comments came as the 27-nation EU prepares to roll out a booster campaign ahead of a feared wave of new coronavirus cases later this year.

It will include a mix of newly-approved jabs adapted for the now dominant Omicron strain, and the original vaccines developed to fight the virus that first emerged in China in 2019, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

But people "should not wait for a specific vaccine", EMA vaccines chief Marco Cavaleri told a news conference.

"There might be a completely new variant emerging that we are not able to predict today."