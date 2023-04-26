EU to unveil reforms for cheaper drugs

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Wednesday (Apr 26) is to unveil a long-awaited proposed reform of legislation governing pharmaceutical drugs to make them cheaper, prevent shortages and speed up delivery of new compounds.

The overhaul aims to bring "timely and equitable access for patients to affordable drugs" in the bloc, EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides tweeted.

The reform is the biggest in two decades and has in part been informed by Brussels' swift, concerted action during the COVID-19 pandemic that underscored the benefits of less-burdensome procedures, greater transparency and joint measures.

The pharmaceutical industry has been intensively lobbying ahead of the presentation of the proposals.

A leak in February of a draft version of them sparked criticism from companies worried that the exclusive period they had over selling new drugs could be shortened from 10 years to eight.

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations warned against steps that could constrain innovation.

While the European Commission aims to bring down the cost of medicines, it doesn't have the power to set prices in the European Union.

That is the prerogative of national governments who negotiate with pharmaceutical groups.

The EU executive is also intent on tackling shortages of drugs for rare diseases, and unequal access to medicines across the 27-nation bloc, especially in eastern member states.

Another challenge to be tackled is increasing microbial resistance to existing antibiotics, which each year leads to 35,000 deaths in the European Union.

Because antibiotics are meant to be taken in moderate, defined doses they are less lucrative to pharmaceutical companies than blockbuster drugs.