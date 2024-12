EU universal charger rules come into force

The EU has said the single charger rule will simplify the life of Europeans and slash costs for consumers.By allowing consumers to purchase a new device without a new charger, it will also reduce the mountain of obsolete chargers, the bloc has argued.The law was first approved in 2022 following a tussle with US tech giant Apple . It allowed companies until December 28 this year to adapt.Makers of laptops will have extra time, from early 2026, to also follow suit.Most devices already use these cables, but Apple was more than a little reluctant.The firm said in 2021 that such regulation "stifles innovation", but by September last year it had begun shipping phones with the new port.