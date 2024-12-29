EU universal charger rules come into force

USB-C ports can charge at up to 100 watts, transfer data up to 40 gigabits per second, and serve to hook up to external displays.



At the time of its approval, the commission said the law was expected to save at least €200 million (US$208 million) per year and cut more than a thousand tonnes of EU electronic waste every year.



"It's time for THE charger," the European Commission wrote on X on Saturday.



"It means better charging technology, reduced e-waste, and less fuss to find the chargers you need."